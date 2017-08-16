Entertainment Roundup: Chris Brown recalls the night he assaulted Rihanna | Fergie stages return with nude photos | More stories

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on Entertainment Roundup this Wednesday morning.

Chris Brown recalls the night he assaulted Rihanna

Singer Chris Brown has opened up about the night he physically assaulted ex-girlfriend, Rihanna in annew documentary.

Brown explains that issues between him and Rihanna started when he admitted to having sexual relations with someone who worked for him in the past, and that the revelation made their relationship turn sour.

“She hated me. After that, I tried everything. She didn’t care, she just didn’t trust me after that. From there, it just went downhill because it would be fights, it would be verbal fights, physical fights as well,” he shared.

“I still love Rihanna, but I’m just going to be honest—we would fight each other, she would hit me, I would hit her, but it never was OK. It was always a point to where we talk about it like, ‘What the f–k are we doing?'”

”You’re Stressing Me the F–k Out!”, Kim Kardashian tells make-up critics

Kim Kardashian has told make-up critics to back off and stop criticizing her swatches.

She took to Snapchat yesterday to show her fans one of her new KKW beauty contouring palettes.

In order to do so, she “swatched” the colors and highlighters on her skin, which received some serious criticism from her fans, followers and even makeup artists like Jeffree Star who all said she was doing it wrong.

“I want you guys to see this pimple here. You’re stressing me the f–k out,” she said, pointing to the pimple on her chin. “OK guys, I get it, I didn’t know how to f–king swatch powders before at the beginning. I’m learning.”

She continued, laughing as she reiterated, “You’re stressing me the f–k out. I’m learning how to swatch. Wait till you get it. You’ll be pleasantly surprised. I’m not worried.”

Fergie stages return with nude photos

Grammy award winner, Fergie has released photos of herself wearing nothing to promote her new album “Double Dutchess” on social media.

The singer is preparing for a highly anticipated return to music with her sophomore solo album.

She also posted pictures of herself wearing a corset and underwear.

The singer has released four songs, ‘L.A. love (La La)’, ‘Hungry’, ‘M.I.L.F’ and ‘Life goes on’ from the project.