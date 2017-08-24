Entertainment Roundup: “Davido is superior to Wizkid”, Danagog insists; Taylor Swift announces new album after three-year hiatus | More stories

Here are the top entertainment stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Danagog thinks Davido is superior to Wizkid

In his “honest” opinion, Davido is superior to Wizkid.

Danagog who is signed to Davido’s former label, HKN Music sat in an interview with Hip TV where he talked on the success of both artistes and how they have become some of Africa’s biggest exports.

But comparing both, Danagog strongly insisted that although Wizkid is “also good”, Davido is the superior artiste.

Watch here:

@davidoofficial IS SUPERIOR TO @wizkidayo- @danagoghkn #hiptvnews A post shared by HipTv (@officialhiptv) on Aug 23, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Taylor Swift announces new album

After three years of waiting, fans of American pop star, Taylor Swift will finally get to experience her in a sixth studio album that comes after long months of staying off social media and the public eye.

The album, Reputation is set to be released on 10 November but the first single will hit airwaves today.

Swift who made the announcement via Instagram on Wednesday shared the album cover art which is a black and white photo of her in a loose fitting shirt, swept back hair and text that mirror newspaper articles but repeatedly show her name.

Her last single was a collaboration with Zayn Malik on a soundtrack for the movie, Fifty Shades Darker and it was released in December 2016.

Drake is still in love with Rihanna too?

Love so real, love so true!

Just the other day Rihanna‘s ex, Chris Brown was fawning shamelessly over her festival costume photo on Instagram and he certainly got fans upset after a video of him claiming to still be in love with her was released days later.

Now another ex is up to some drama!

Drake shared a photo of himself sitting on a couch looking deep in thought and on his feet was a pair of socks from Rihanna‘s newest FentyxStance collection.

Trabajo A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

His caption, Trabajo is the Spanish translation for “Work” which is also the title of Rihanna‘s 2016 hit track he featured in.

On the socks was an artwork of Rihanna in the multicoloured dress she wore in Work’s video.

We’re just here wondering what’s going in Drake‘s head?

Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz celebrate one year wedding anniversary

It’s been one year already since popular Nollywood actress and industry sweetheart, Funke Akindele and former JJC & 419 squad member, AbdulRasheed Bello got married at a private ceremony in London.

The couple took to Instagram to share never-before-seen photos from their wedding and had the best wishes for each other.

Funke wrote, “It’s been you oh Lord!! Thank God for another year together! Happy anniversary to us boo. You are the best Bola! @jjcskillz ❤️❤️😘😘😘 #happyweddinganniversary #allglorytoGod“.

Her husband wrote, “One of the happiest days in my life 😍I married my beautiful wife @funkejenifaakindele one year ago today. In blink of an eye 365 days flew by. May all the days of our lives be happy and filled with adventure. Love you my queen #marryyourbestfriend #oneyearanniversary“