[The Injustice Blog] The NBS report on the Nigerian Police is absolutely correct

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in a recent report tagged ‘Corruption in Nigeria – Bribery, as Experienced by the Population’, revealed that officers of the Nigeria Police Force are the most corrupt public officials in the country, with the highest percentage of bribe receipt from Nigerians at 46.4%.

The report does not come as a surprise to many Nigerians. The police leadership in condemning the report threw caution to the wind by describing it as inaccurate. The Police have over the years created a false air around themselves via their watery motto, “Police is your friend”.

It can be said that the Police and criminals are in a battle to outdo one another – as many see them as “uniformed criminals”.

The police hierarchy cannot feign ignorance that its officers kill Nigerians for a paltry sum of twenty naira.

The Inspector-General of Police cannot deny knowledge that officers of the force were involved in the killing of Udochukwu Egege on November 11, 2016. In her bid to get justice for her husband’s killing, his widow, Ursala Egege alleged that the police requested a ninety thousand naira bribe to fast track the investigation. The killers are still yet to be brought to book.

While we are still debating the NBS report, Ifeanyi Dike, the suspected killer of an eight-year old girl in Rivers state escaped from police detention.

So where is the transformation in the force as explained by CSP Jimoh Moshood in his response to the NBS report?