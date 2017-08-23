[The Injustice Blog] Who in the Police let suspected ritual killer, Ifeanyi Dike escape?

Ifeanyi Dike, a 23-year-old undergraduate student of Faculty of Science, University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, who is alleged to have killed an eight -year-old girl, Victory Chikamso, has escaped from the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID of the Rivers State Police Command less than 72hrs after he was paraded.

The escape of the suspect is not the first time experience something of such will occur in the country. The Police have been accused of compromising in the discharge of their duties.

In 2012, the mastermind of the Madala Catholic Church bomb blast, Kabiru Sokoto escaped from Police custody. The commissioner of Police in charge of CID Zone 7, Zakari Biu was suspended from the force for negligence of duty. Today, Biu has returned to the force, a situation that should not happen, but in Nigeria, apparently, everything goes.

Unlike previous cases, this one should not be swept under the carpet as heads must roll. The immediate detention of the officer in charge of the case is a welcome development but it won’t be complete without probing the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State for his weak leadership qualities which reflected in his subordinate.

The Police must do everything possible to take Nigeria out of this shame.

The officers whose actions culminated in the escape of Ifeanyi Dike must be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others as this singular act has further depleted the waning integrity of the Nigerian Police Force. That a criminal suspect can escape from police custody has shown the incompetence and unprofessionalism of the force and its officers.