Trump slams Republican Senators in latest outburst

by Adedotun Michael

President Donald Trump has once again descended heavily on GOP lawmakers in an expression of displeasure with the Filibuster Rule.

In Trump’s view, the rule which was one of the citable notes in his last night rally speech in Phoenix and the cause of his Obamacare repeal failure – is a great impediment to his developmental agendas as it has hindered the passage of his treasured bills at the floor of the Senate.

Frustrated with his unyielding plea to the GOP lawmakers to change the rule, the President took to Twitter to express his grief, he wrote, “If Republican Senate doesn’t get rid of the Filibuster Rule & go to a simple majority, which the Dems would do, they are just wasting time!”.

If Republican Senate doesn't get rid of the Filibuster Rule & go to a simple majority, which the Dems would do, they are just wasting time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2017

The filibuster rule which necessitates 60 votes for the passage of any bill as being a source of face-off between the Presidency and some notable GOP Senators particularly the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell who called the President ignorant of legislative principles.