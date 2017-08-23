I did not disprove Buhari’s claims – Ojukwu Jr

Late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu‘s first son, Emeka Ojukwu Jr. has refuted reports credited to him that he said President Muhammadu Buhari was wrong about his discussions with his late father.

He said he never granted any media interview or posted any message on social media.

It was earlier reported that Ojukwu Jr. replied Buhari – who said he had a meeting with Ojukwu and it was agreed that Nigeria should not be divided.

In a statement issued yesterday and made available to newsmen in Awka, Ojukwu Jr. noted that his late father actually held the said meeting with Buhari before his demise, adding that all that Buhari said in his nationwide broadcast were true.

The statement reads in part, “It has been brought to my attention that there is an article making the rounds on social media attributed to me refuting the remarks of Mr President concerning his relationship and discussions with my late father.

“Let me lend my voice to those of the rest of my fellow countrymen and welcome Mr President back home.

“Let me state the following categorically; firstly, that I made no such comments to anybody, and secondly that I am aware that His Excellency’s comments were indeed factual.

“I have noticed a disturbing trend recently of fake news being attributed to me on social media. I don’t know who is behind it or what their motivation might be, but let me assure you that any time I feel the need to comment publicly on any matter, I will not do so via some anonymous email or anything of the like, rather be rest assured that there will be no ambiguity whatsoever as to whether the comments came from me.”