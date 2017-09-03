The Buhari-led administration is quite ‘responsible’ – Lauretta Onochie

The special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Lauretta Onochie Saturday, described the present administration as a responsible government – considering it meets communities at their various point of needs.

Lauretta made this known in one of her tweets on Enugu/Onitsha expressway; a dual carriage road that was under rehabilitation in 2016.

Muhammadu Buhari's, is a responsible government that meets communities at the point of their needs. It has been on your case since 2016.👍👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/9sduEpoiCQ — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) September 2, 2017

In the words of the spokesperson of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), Enugu State chapter, Eze Chibueze “President Buhari is now putting it in practical terms. It is no longer promises alone.

“What you have seen in that road so far is in line with statement made by Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, at the town hall meeting in Enugu where he promised Archbishop Chukwuma of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province of Anglican Church that he would have a smooth ride to his hometown, Asaba for Christmas,” Eze said.