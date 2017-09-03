The Buhari-led administration is quite ‘responsible’ – Lauretta Onochie

The special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Lauretta Onochie Saturday, described the present administration as a responsible government – considering it meets communities at their various point of needs.

Lauretta made this known in one of her tweets on Enugu/Onitsha expressway; a dual carriage road that was under rehabilitation in 2016.

In the words of the spokesperson of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), Enugu State chapter, Eze Chibueze “President Buhari is now putting it in practical terms. It is no longer promises alone.

“What you have seen in that road so far is in line with statement made by Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, at the town hall meeting in Enugu where he promised Archbishop Chukwuma of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province of Anglican Church that he would have a smooth ride to his hometown, Asaba for Christmas,” Eze said.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

President Buhari urges corps members to continue to promote national unity

This administration will not rest until we see the Nigeria of our dreams – Buhari

FG set to link Nigeria’s 36 states with rail – Amaechi