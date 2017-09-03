Benue floods, Osinbajo and Boris Johnson | See our top 10 photos from last week

Happy Holidays!

There’s no way you didn’t glide through the week like Sandra Bullock from Miss Congeniality knowing that there was a long weekend ahead of you. We know we did. Albeit not at the expense of keeping the usual visual diary of events that happened all around the world.

From Paris’ tribute to the great Michael Jackson to the meeting between Osinbajo and the UK Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson and Priti Patel (the UK Secretary for International Development) and of course, the MTV VMAs, slide through the gallery to see our top 10 photos from last week.