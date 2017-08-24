Trump and Mitch McConnell declare truce

by Adedotun Michael

Despite reports of an ongoing feud after the Republican-led Senate failed to repeal and replace Obamacare, President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell have declared a truce, Breitbart reports.

Mitch McConnell’s assurance

McConnell while vowing to work together on tax reform, infrastructure, to keep the government open, to pass military spending, and commit to fighting ISIS, said in a statement, “The President and I, and our teams, have been and continue to be in regular contact about our shared goals. Republicans were still committed to finding Obamacare relief and help for veterans”.

The Senate’s leader statement became necessary after a report from the New York Times alleged that both men were engaged in a “cold war”.

President Trump’s response

Disclosing the President’s stand, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders issued a statement of unity. She said, “President Donald J. Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell remain united on many shared priorities”.

Sanders statement signals a consensus between the White House and McConnell’s office, disclosing that Trump and McConnell would continue to meet after the August recess to discuss the shared Republican agenda, which focuses on tax relief, strengthening the military, and building Trump’s southern border wall, in reference to the impending meetings, Sanders reiterated, “White House and leadership staff are coordinating regarding the details of those meetings”.