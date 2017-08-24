Telling the other Nigerian Story – Temilola Akinmuda, set to launch Box TV with flagship show “Things Men Say”

Box TV is set to debut in a couple of weeks with its flagship show: “Things Men Say”. BOX TV : Box TV is a web channel that hopes to tell the Nigerian story in a different way. The channel is Targeted at Nigerians and Africans in the diaspora, both Male and Female ages 18 – 35.

We hope to bring a lot of young and emerging talent into the creative space as they don’t really get the chance to be heard/seen in an Entertainment industry that revolves around who you know and how big you are. We aspire to change the narrative and create content that inspires, entertains, pushes the boundaries of creativity and starts conversations about issues that concern young Nigerians/ Africans. We will show the “other” Nigerian story, a story of a land of promise, youth and vigor, opportunity and beauty.

Meet some of the show regulars:

THE FOUNDER

BoxTv is an online channel founded by Temilola Akinmuda. Temilola, fondly called “Taymi” is an award winning on air personality at Nigeria’s leading radio station Cool FM, where she hosts the Midday Oasis alongside Dotun. She is also the host of one of Radio’s most loved travel shows ‘Travel with Taymi’ which is being turned into an online travelogue on Box TV. She is also an award-winning parenting blogger and she blogs on “First Time Mom”. She has worked as a producer for several years and she has gone on to create her very own series “Skinny Girl in Transit” that has won several awards even clinching an AMVCA Nomination. The show has fast become Ndani TV’s most successful web series. More recently she served as a producer on Accelerate TV’s ‘Wrap up with Toolz’ and she is currently working on a new web series called “First Time Mom” based off her parenting blog and her adventures as a new young mum in collaboration with Wazobia TV.

