[The Church Blog] #SLC2017 Day 1 was indeed incredible (PHOTOS)

If all that happened yesterday at the Spirit Life Conference could be all for this year, it would still be regarded as a successful conference. From the uplifting praise and worship from the Lagos Metropolitan gospel choir to the special ministrations by Segun Obe, Onos Ariyo and Eno Micheals down to the deep ‘rhema’ delivered by Pastor Paul and Pastor Funke Felix Adejumo, Day 1 was nothing short of incredible.

The Spirit Life Conference continues today by 10 AM and on Sunday by 8AM at The Rock Cathedral (House on The Rock Church), Lekki – Epe Expressway (4th Roundabout), Lagos.

