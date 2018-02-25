The Church Blog: As the cultural phenomenon, Black Panther premieres in Lagos, Adefarasin makes a strong case for an Enabling Ecosystem for Africa’s Creativity

The Metropolitan Senior Pastor of House on the Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, speaking on the strength of the Nigeria film industry, said, “The Nigeria film industry is recognized in the global economy as the third largest movie industry in the world but it is very important that we seek more technical support and more integration with movie industries in America, Europe and in India. I think we can continue to improve our acting skill and make the movie industry grow and continue to hit the silver screen, not just at home but also abroad in foreign markets, and thereby continue to boost the export, economic growth and the GDP of our nation.”

“We need more film houses in the country, significant infrastructure and national planning. This is a big market; the Nigeria population will be over 400 million in the next 20-25 years (3rd biggest national population in the world) that the global film industry will be most interested in. So, I’m excited for it. The movie industry in the cultural space is also an important space. Culture drives our value system and is a space I am interested in. We want to see the cultural space beginning to drive the value judgment of freedom, justice, righteousness and industrialization.

I am scared about our growth! It’s going to take a lot of planning on the part of the government and increase in the GDP so that we ensure a stronger economy that can facilitate the amenities and infrastructure to cope with such a large population. It’s actually an emergency. So, we need to urgently plan for the future.”

Culled from The Guardian