Street lovers turn models | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the week.

Dapchi Girls confusion

Not too young to be apologised to

An epic first

Lil’ Birdman

One of THE BEST in SLEIGH!

A loot recovery app?

CEO, Enjoyment Inc

Genius on chalk board

Make-overs are forever

Black Panther Problems

There’s more…

The Bulldozer

Sakes have more rights?

When the Sugar DrIES

Empowerment

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Social media

[The Media Blog] What your favourite Social Media platform says about you

Apostle Suleman steps out in Ebuka’s Agbada | See the top viral tweets from last week

God is good

[The Injustice Blog] Things are definitely not good with God is Good Motors