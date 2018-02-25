Street lovers turn models | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the week.

Dapchi Girls confusion

A parent in Dapchi just told us the governor of Yobe addressed them told them NO GIRLS have been rescued. Despite several sources telling us they have. They are devastated and very confused. — Stephanie Hegarty (@stephhegarty) February 22, 2018

Not too young to be apologised to

1. Apologize to children when you are wrong.

2. Do not assume you're smarter than a child simply because you're older.

3. Say thank you to children when they do something for you or others.

4. Admit when you've made a mistake and admit it openly to them.

5. Listen to children. — Chels (@BEautifully_C) February 23, 2018

An epic first

The Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court of Lagos State pronounced its first sentence today – 60 YEARS for defilement of a child. — DSVRT Lagos (@DSVRT) February 21, 2018

Lil’ Birdman

I've watched this GIF at least 100 times now, cry-laughing the entire time. pic.twitter.com/Hih7VJe28T — Helen 侯-Sandí (@helenhousandi) February 23, 2018

One of THE BEST in SLEIGH!

Nigeria is the 20th best bobsleigh team in the World…and we dont even have snow! 🤷🏼‍♀️ CONGRATULATIONS!! 🇳🇬🙋🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/ct5bdlAyZm — Esther Agbarakwe (@estherclimate) February 23, 2018

A loot recovery app?

The Federal Government should create a website where all the properties recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and to whom they were sold will be listed so that by one click, Nigerians will have information — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) February 22, 2018

CEO, Enjoyment Inc

So the Police stopped my Grandma's driver today and asked to speak with the owner.

Police: Good afternoon Ma, what is your occupation?

My Grandma: Enjoyment. My children are taking care of me. — Eja nla. (@_Udanyi) February 20, 2018

Genius on chalk board

This teacher deserves award mehn

He's worth a Billion Cedis ryt now pic.twitter.com/MRNMHalYe8 — Guru (@gurunkz) February 19, 2018

Make-overs are forever

A Kenyan photographer picked a Nairobi street couple and had them made up for a shoot. Their transformation into models is perhaps the best description of life's second chance. 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZVceU36eWy — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) February 19, 2018

Black Panther Problems

y’all. my co-worker’s friend got a text from her son’s teacher saying he’s been calling the white kids colonizers after seeing black panther. pic.twitter.com/yz1pEM4xXs — bilphena (@GoldWomyn) February 22, 2018

There’s more…

The Bulldozer

In the early hours of today, the @GovKaduna Mallam @elrufai personally drove a bulldozer accompanied by armored tanks to destroy my house at 11B Sambo Road. This is a new low and fighting dirty with such low level of pettiness is indeed unprecedented in Kaduna State. pic.twitter.com/l7iR5QRINB — Senator Hunkuyi (@HunkuyiSuleiman) February 20, 2018

Sakes have more rights?

As a woman, I just want the same rights as a rattlesnake. pic.twitter.com/JQIFDoDTUL — Jackie Carbajal (@jackiecarbajal) February 22, 2018

When the Sugar DrIES

Imagine your rent is due, and boom! Your sugar daddy dies. You'll cry more than his wife 😭😭 — Don't angry me!!! (@balqees_billz) February 23, 2018

Empowerment

I’m so proud to work for a team that brings smiles like this to the table. It’s tricky for people who have disabilities to get dressed independently. We were able to create a product that allows Lincoln to dress himself, and he couldn’t be happier. Thank you Corrie for this🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9sylnnnBtO — ari (@ariannyxo_) February 22, 2018