YNaijaNonBinary: 10 tweets we loved this week

Every week, we round up the best tweets revolving around the themes we explore on the blog. Here are the some of the tweets we loved from the past week that inspired us, made us laugh, or made us go a-ha.
Who were you before the world told you who to be? This is a question everyone should ponder on…….#WhoAreYou #whowereyou #sanity #mentalhealth #MentalHealthMatters
— Dr_adetoun (@WOYECROWN) September 3, 2020
Cooking and cleaning is a basic life skill, not a gender role.
— osujiekene🕊 #BBNaija Updates (@Osujiekene) September 4, 2020
Two men kissing is absolutely normal. Sexuality is meant to be diverse, not uniform. Being daft is a choice by the way.
— YBOT (@akomolafetoby) September 1, 2020
its the poor people that are intolerant of everything. religious bias, ethnic bias, sexuality, etc. https://t.co/EbV9emAZm4
— DD7™. (@DREY_BANKS) September 3, 2020
To whom it may concern, Virginity is not a gift you give a man. Any decision you make about your body or sexuality should be for you and you only.
— Ibrahim Mariam (@lifeofaiko_) September 4, 2020
Beauty of life is all about acceptance, tolerance, and above all LOVE….. we can not all be the same, born the same or of the same gender, sexuality and colour but we can all learn to understand and live with each other because respectively we are all the SAME.#LetLOVErule pic.twitter.com/SoWlPjEgRf
— Impactful Change Initiative (ICI) (@ChangeIci) September 3, 2020
Man sleeps with many women…gets accolades.
Women sleeps with many men…gets slut shamed.
— Anny_Robert on Instagram (@IamAnnyRobert) September 3, 2020
Clearly defined boundaries
Quick exits from toxic settings
Do this for your mental health ..
— Temi (@itztemi__) September 4, 2020
Heterosexuality is also not normal. It is just common. How about that🙄🙄??
#🌈queer all the way pic.twitter.com/mEWHDshyIQ
— Loveth Michael🌈 (@MissLoveth10) September 3, 2020
