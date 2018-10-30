Entertainment Roundup: Feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B escalates; AFRIMA unveils 2018 Award host and hostesses | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Feud between Queens of Rap, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B assumes new dimension

The long-drawn feud between American rappers, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B escalated on Monday, after Nicki out called Cardi B on her Beats 1 show “Queen Radio,” forcing the latter to respond to her in a series of videos on her Instagram handle.

On the show, Nicki said that Cardi had been attacked by Rah Ali, a friend of Nicki’s who was also Cardi B’s co-star on “Love and Hip Hop,” rather than hit by security, as had previously been claimed.

“You lie so much you can’t keep up with your fuckin’ lies, First you say you’ve got the footage, but then you say you wanna pay somebody $100,000 if they give you the footage? Yo, make sense when you’re talking!” Cardi replied in one of the videos.

AFRIMA unveils Ghanaian-born American actor, Pearl Thusi and Anita Erskine as host and hostesses for 2018 Awards.

The African Union Commission, AUC, in partnership with the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana, have announced renowned Ghanaian-born American actor and comedian, Michael Blackson, alongside South Africa’s TV personality, Pearl Thusi and Ghana’s media personality, Anita Erskine as the host and hostesses for the 2018 edition of the awards.

The 5th AFRIMA-Ghana 2018 Main Awards ceremony scheduled for Saturday, November 24, 2018 at the Accra International Conference Centre, AICC, Ghana.

Nigerian rapper and hip-hop recording artist, iLLbliss has released the video for his track, titled ‘40 Ft. Containers’, done in collaboration with YBNL boss, Olamide

The song was produced by Illbeats and video shot by Capital Dreams Pictures.

 

 

 

