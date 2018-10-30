Klay Thompson sets new NBA three point record

It was a historic night for the dubs, as Golden State Warrior’s shooting guard, Klay Thompson, led the warriors to another dominant victory.

Monday night basketball pit Michael Jordan’s former team, Chicago Bulls against, the Golden State Warriors, and while no one doubted the outcome of the match, no one could have anticipated what occurred.

Yet another record was broken in the Bay area, this time by Klay Thompson. In 27 minutes of play, Klay managed to drop 52 points, with 42 of those points, coming off three pointers.

He made 14 of his 24 attempted shots, beating the previous record of most threes made in a game, held by his team mate Steph Curry.