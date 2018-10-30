Klay Thompson sets new NBA three point record

It was a historic night for the dubs, as Golden State Warrior’s shooting guard, Klay Thompson, led the warriors to another dominant victory.

Monday night basketball pit Michael Jordan’s former team, Chicago Bulls against, the Golden State Warriors, and while no one doubted the outcome of the match, no one could have anticipated what occurred.

Yet another record was broken in the Bay area, this time by Klay Thompson. In 27 minutes of play, Klay managed to drop 52 points, with 42 of those points, coming off three pointers.

He made 14 of his 24 attempted shots, beating the previous record of most threes made in a game, held by his team mate Steph Curry.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 30, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B escalates; AFRIMA unveils 2018 Award host and hostesses | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 30, 2018

The Big 5: You can’t deliver change in one term – Buhari; Presidency says challenging Buhari’s certificate in court is disgusting and other stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the change promised by his ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 29, 2018

Real Madrid confirm sack of head coach, Lopetegui

La Liga giants, Real Madrid have confirmed the sacking of head coach Julen Lopetegui. President Florentino Perez called an emergency meeting with his board ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 29, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 29th of October

Follow the links to read up the stories and analyses on YNaija:     Film Review: ‘King of Boys’ is ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 29, 2018

The Late 5: Tragedy in Ekiti as yet another politician is shot dead; Wike reveals reason behind his feud with Amaechi | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: There appears to be no end yet to the killings in ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 29, 2018

FG, Governors divided over new national minimum wage

The meeting between the Economic Management Team (EMT) and State Governors presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail