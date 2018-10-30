‘INEC is the reason I’m yet to start campaigning’ – Jimi Agbaje breaks silence

The flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Lagos, Jimi Agbaje has responded to concerned supporters of his candidacy as well as critics of his slow pace approach to campaigns for the 2019 governorship election, attributing the delay in commencing, to what he described as “keeping to the rules of competition.”

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Monday, the former National Chairmanship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in assuaging the anxiety of his supporters to get the campaign on the road, quoted the election schedule released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a restriction to do same, stressing that even if it sounded unpopular to do so, he had no choice but to abide by it.

“Let’s be clear, the INEC rules guiding this election unequivocally state that campaigning for the 2019 gubernatorial elections shall not begin until the 1st of December, 2018. In their words – not mine – and I quote,

“For the purpose of this Act, the period of campaigning in public by every political party (not just candidates) shall commence 90 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.”

The 2-time governorship candidate said the forthcoming elections were not just a contest to be won but about changing mindsets and sending a strong message across Lagos that under his watch, it wouldn’t be business as usual, adding that he has chosen to begin his mission is to fundamentally transform the way government works for the greater good of ‘Lagosians’ by setting an example of obeying instructions.

“I implore everyone to please hold on to those wonderful banners, posters and boards until the 1st of December. Let’s win this one again, the right way,” he said.