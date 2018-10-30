‘INEC is the reason I’m yet to start campaigning’ – Jimi Agbaje breaks silence

The flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Lagos, Jimi Agbaje has responded to concerned supporters of his candidacy as well as critics of his slow pace approach to campaigns for the 2019 governorship election, attributing the delay in commencing, to what he described as “keeping to the rules of competition.”

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Monday, the former National Chairmanship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in assuaging the anxiety of his supporters to get the campaign on the road, quoted the election schedule released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a restriction to do same, stressing that even if it sounded unpopular to do so, he had no choice but to abide by it.

“Let’s be clear, the INEC rules guiding this election unequivocally state that campaigning for the 2019 gubernatorial elections shall not begin until the 1st of December, 2018. In their words – not mine – and I quote,

 “For the purpose of this Act, the period of campaigning in public by every political party (not just candidates) shall commence 90 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.”

The 2-time governorship candidate said the forthcoming elections were not just a contest to be won but about changing mindsets and sending a strong message across Lagos that under his watch,  it wouldn’t be business as usual, adding that he has chosen to begin his mission is to fundamentally transform the way government works for the greater good of ‘Lagosians’ by setting an example of obeying instructions.

“I implore everyone to please hold on to those wonderful banners, posters and boards until the 1st of December. Let’s win this one again, the right way,” he said.

 

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Chinedu Okafor October 30, 2018

Klay Thompson sets new NBA three point record

It was a historic night for the dubs, as Golden State Warrior’s shooting guard, Klay Thompson, led the warriors to ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 30, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B escalates; AFRIMA unveils 2018 Award host and hostesses | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 30, 2018

The Big 5: You can’t deliver change in one term – Buhari; Presidency says challenging Buhari’s certificate in court is disgusting and other stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the change promised by his ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 29, 2018

Real Madrid confirm sack of head coach, Lopetegui

La Liga giants, Real Madrid have confirmed the sacking of head coach Julen Lopetegui. President Florentino Perez called an emergency meeting with his board ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 29, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 29th of October

Follow the links to read up the stories and analyses on YNaija:     Film Review: ‘King of Boys’ is ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 29, 2018

The Late 5: Tragedy in Ekiti as yet another politician is shot dead; Wike reveals reason behind his feud with Amaechi | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: There appears to be no end yet to the killings in ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail