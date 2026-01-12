Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

The weekend was raining awards for Afrobeat artists, new conclusions between the federal government and Asuu, and investigations into negligence by a hospital in Lagos.

Purple hibiscus author, Chimamanda calls out hospital responsible for her son’s death

FG and ASUU reportedly set to sign new agreement

Rema takes home three awards from AFRIMA

Singer Portable reportedly arrested by the mother of his child

Super Eagles take home win in match against Algeria for AFCON

Purple Hibiscus Author Chimamanda Calls Out Hospital Responsible For Her Son’s Death

The author of Purple Hibiscus, Chimamanda called out Euracare hospital in Lagos over the weekend for their involvement in the death of her son.

The 21 month old who had only had a cold, which eventually turned out to be a severe infection was scheduled to be flown to the John Hopkins Hospital, and was only supposed to be at Euracare for tests to prepare him for the trip outside of the country was reported dead to his parents after a few hours at the hospital.

The Lagos state government has announced their decision to take up the investigation on the case.

FG And ASUU Reportedly Set To Sign New Agreement

The federal government of Nigeria is reportedly in talks to sign a new agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities on the 14th of January.

The agreement is set to include a 40% increase in salary and the introduction of a revamped funding model for federal universities.

Rema Takes Home Three Awards From AFRIMA

The just concluded 9th edition of the AFRIMA was dominated by Nigerian artists, with afrobeat popstars like Rema, Burna Boy and Yemi Alade taking home awards.

The event was held in Lagos, on Saturday the 10th of January, and Rema took home awards for ‘Artiste of the Year,’ ‘Best Male Artiste in Western Africa,’ and ‘Best African Artiste in RnB and Soul’.

Burna Boy was also awarded for his album “No Sign of Weakness” for best album of the year, while also sharing a joint award with Shallipopi for “Best African Collaboration.”

Yemi Alade also took home the win for ‘Best Soundtrack in a Movie, Series or Documentary’ for her song ‘You Are,’ a sound track from the animated series ‘Iyanu.’

Singer Portable Reportedly Arrested By The Mother Of His Child

The singer was pictured in handcuffs over the weekend, after reports of his arrest went viral on social media.

Portable has had several public disputes with “Asabi,” the woman who he shares a child with and is also reportedly behind his arrest.

According to news from the police force while responding to claims of the singer being assaulted in police custody, Portable has not been released since his arrest.

Super Eagles Take Home Win In Match Against Algeria For AFCON

The Super Eagles have added another win to their record after ending the match between the Nigerian team and Algerian team with Nigeria leading 2 to 0.

The match which took place at Morocco on the 10th of January saw Victor Osimhen as the star player, leading Nigeria to advance to the Semifinals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).