Entertainment Roundup: Final journey home for Ras Kimono commences, XXXTentacion’s baby gender revealed | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today:

Burial rites for late Reggae icon, Ukeleke Onwubuya Elumelu, better known as Ras Kimono has commenced.

The final ‘journey home’ for the veteran singer commenced with a lying-in-state ceremony at the head office of the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), in Lagos with a number of celebrities and associates of the music legend on ground to pay homage to him.

Photos of the event were shared on the association’s Instagram page.

Ras Kimono passed away in the early hours of Sunday, 10th June, aged 60.

Nigerian rapper and actor, Falz is currently in California and has met up with American hip-hop superstar, Diddy.

Falz revealed the information on his Instagram page, with a new name for the American rapper, ‘OluwaDiddy’ whose original name is Sean Combs.

Cleopatra Bernard, mother of Jahseh Onfroy, better known as XXXTentacion has revealed the baby gender of the slain American rapper.

According to the information she disclosed to her 1.2 million Instagram followers in a post, the 20 year old who was shot on June 18 in Florida, would have been the father to a son.

It’s a boy 👶🏽 baby x A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on Aug 22, 2018 at 9:15am PDT

Four suspects – Robert Allen, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams have so far been arrested in connection with his murder, but have all pleaded not guilty.