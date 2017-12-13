Entertainment Roundup: “G-worldwide paid Kiss Daniel 30k per month for about 2 years” – Lawyers reveal in fresh statement | More stories

These are top entertainment stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing this Wednesday.

Kiss Daniel’s lawyers release press statement detailing his contract with former label

The contract saga between award-winning singer, Kiss Daniel and his former record label, G-worldwide is not nearly over.

Following claims made by the label stating that the singer is in breach of contract and is evading court papers, his legal team, L&A Associates have released an exhaustive statement detailing Daniel’s dealings with the label, the unfair treatment of their client and more.

Read excerpts:

“Kiss Daniel did not walk out of his contract. He only terminated it as he is permitted to do under the contract. Is it now a sin for a party to exercise a right expressly conferred on him by law/contract? Is it the fault of Kiss Daniel that the contract has a termination clause that allows Kiss Daniel to terminate the contract? ”

“Why is G-Worldwide afraid to grant Kiss Daniel unrestricted access to his account and books as provided by the contract? The whole relationship between a record label and an artist is about making money and sharing it. Finance and money is the crux of the matter. G-Worldwide did not sign Kiss Daniel because they love his face. They signed him because they think he can make money for

them.”

“Is G-worldwide Entertainment Limited a proper record label? Is it a proper limited liability company? Or is it merely a one man show without corporate structure, office and supporting staff? Can anybody name the A & R officer of G-worldwide Entertainment Limited?”

“Contract or Slavery? This is the same label that forced Kiss Daniel to perform few days after his father’s death and while still in the village trying to give his father a befitting burial. They put money first. They insisted he must interrupt his father burial rites and must perform or they will crush him in the industry.”

“This is the same Label that was paying Kiss Daniel only 30k and later 50k per month for about two years despite Kiss Daniel’s performing at several shows and making millions of naira for the label within the same period! Yet, Kiss Daniel never create any noise or scandal.”

“The so called record label did not pay a penny (kobo) towards the recording of all songs in the alleged album, “Evolution”! The songs in the alleged album include already released hits like “sofa”, “Yeba” and several others.”

Di’Ja set to release her debut EP

Yes, you read that right!

Mavin records artiste, Di’Ja has announced her debut EP nearly four years after she signed on to the label.

The 7-track EP features label co-artistes, Tiwa Savage and Reekado Banks and is titled ‘Aphrodija’.

Sharing the tracklist on Instagram, Di’Ja wrote, “I can’t stop thanking everyone that has been patient with me, given me moral support during this time, helped me get through and making sure my head is on straight while magic was being created all the way to creating a COVER art inclusive of my drawings. We all go through many creative processes and I thank my Mavin family, my manager @i_rabbi for allowing me to be MYSELF!! Quirky, emotional, weird and most of all creative regardless of what is out there…”

2baba and AY feature in Faze’s new video

Former Plantashun Boiz member, Faze has released the visuals for his latest single, Businessman.

The track which features, Harrysong is Faze’s first in a long time and the visuals features comedians, AY, Gandoki and Klint da Drunk and former bandmate, 2baba.

Watch the video: