Entertainment Roundup: Project Fame Season 6 winner, Olawale picks up cab driving; Kanye West apologises to Drake after months of bickering | More stories

Project Fame 6 winner becomes cab driver to avoid depression

In case you have been wondering where he is, Tope Delano found him.

The winner of the sixth edition of Project Fame West Africa (2013), Olawale Ojo, sat with Delano and narrated how he had to choose between selling his car to promote his music or becoming a cab driver – and fighting depression.

PROJECT FAME WINNER TURNS CAB DRIVER …. a lot of people ave been wondering where fan fav mtn pf winner Olawale has been hiding. The crowd pleasing crooner who held our hearts to ransom during his remarkable pf run disappeared almost as fast as he came into lime light.Majority of us have had to deal with extremely difficult decisions and as God would have it, rose above it all. I met Olawale a couple of weeks ago and at first he did not want to grant the interview but eventually did. I know alot of us have so many questions as to how he ended up here and I promise you, all that was dealt with in the full video. I listened to his latest song #blessing and guys, Olawale is way better than he was in the house. Many may slam him, say all sorts but we should all RESPECT this king for damning the odds and chosing to do what he is doing now to ensure that there is food on the table. Work is work and you have my utmost respect for this. Thank you @olawalesings for being brave enough to share your story and reminding the world about self worth and work. All I ask, is that we all watch, learn and repost for as many to learn because this man shook a lot of tables! #projectfame #olawaleojo #music #hardwork #musiclovers #nigeria #blessing #motivation #inspiration #trending #trendimgvideos #gracetograss #love #vocals #blessingsongs Full video to drop in a couple of hours @tundeednut @lindaikejiblog @misspetitenigeria @diaryofanaijagirl @famousblogng @ebalsblog @instablog9ja @thebiyitudors @pulsenigeriahot @thenetng @bellanaijaonline @lailasblog @unibadan_efiwe @yabaleftonline @unilagolodo

Davido speaks with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God

Singer, Davido is currently on his ‘Locked Up’ US Tour but stopped by to have a chat with Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy on the American radio show The Breakfast Club.

During the interview, Davido revealed how his academics had to suffer due to his love for music, up until he became an A-List artiste.

Kanye West apologises to Drake 

Kanye West has apologised to Drake after Kim Kardashian West dismissed rumours of an affair with Drake.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, West addressed the feud.

Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew,” West wrote, captioning a screenshot of a post from Drake’s Instagram account that showed his concert stage. “I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online.”

The GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018

The GQ Men of the Year Awards (2018), celebrates the men and women who influence the world’s cultural landscape over style, politics, entertainment and sport.

Among the winners of the 21st edition are Chadwick Boseman, David Lammy, Harry Kane, Naomi Campbell and others.

Joe Budden responds to Eminem diss

Joe Budden‘s anticipated response to Eminem namedropping him on his Kamikaze track “Fall” is here.

Joe replied through the latest episode of his The Joe Budden Podcast on Wednesday (Sept. 5).

I heard the album, and because I don’t think you know all the members that were in the group, I don’t really think you know our history,” he said. “Let me tell you what Joe Budden has thought this entire time. I’ve been better than you this entire f_cking decade!”

