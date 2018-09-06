Entertainment Roundup: Project Fame Season 6 winner, Olawale picks up cab driving; Kanye West apologises to Drake after months of bickering | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Project Fame 6 winner becomes cab driver to avoid depression

In case you have been wondering where he is, Tope Delano found him.

The winner of the sixth edition of Project Fame West Africa (2013), Olawale Ojo, sat with Delano and narrated how he had to choose between selling his car to promote his music or becoming a cab driver – and fighting depression.

Davido speaks with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God

Singer, Davido is currently on his ‘Locked Up’ US Tour but stopped by to have a chat with Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy on the American radio show The Breakfast Club.

During the interview, Davido revealed how his academics had to suffer due to his love for music, up until he became an A-List artiste.

Kanye West apologises to Drake

Kanye West has apologised to Drake after Kim Kardashian West dismissed rumours of an affair with Drake.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, West addressed the feud.

“Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew,” West wrote, captioning a screenshot of a post from Drake’s Instagram account that showed his concert stage. “I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online.”

Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew💜💜💜 I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online I understand where the confusion started pic.twitter.com/oxSEEbNB1g — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place … We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing the issues with Cudi at our office. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

When I put the dates up I was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day TMZ happened shortly after … I have to hop on the plane now… will type more when I land — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

plane taxiing for take off… because we spoke about doing Lift Yourself together I should have given you the opportunity for us to do this together before I released it — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

since we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiancé men go mask off. I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

This is all Jedi level. I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

The GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018

The GQ Men of the Year Awards (2018), celebrates the men and women who influence the world’s cultural landscape over style, politics, entertainment and sport.

Among the winners of the 21st edition are Chadwick Boseman, David Lammy, Harry Kane, Naomi Campbell and others.

Joe Budden responds to Eminem diss

Joe Budden‘s anticipated response to Eminem namedropping him on his Kamikaze track “Fall” is here.

Joe replied through the latest episode of his The Joe Budden Podcast on Wednesday (Sept. 5).

“I heard the album, and because I don’t think you know all the members that were in the group, I don’t really think you know our history,” he said. “Let me tell you what Joe Budden has thought this entire time. I’ve been better than you this entire f_cking decade!”