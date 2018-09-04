Entertainment Roundup: Kim Kardashian denies being ‘Kiki’ in Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Kim Kardashian says she’s not ‘Kiki’ in Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’

One Twitter user posted a detailed thread rationalising why he believes “Drake’s been telling us for months now he slept with Kim K, we just haven’t been listening.”

Kim affirmed that we “just haven’t been listening” because it isn’t true. The Shade Room posted a video on Instagram discussing the theory and she downplayed it. “Never happened. End of story,” she commented.

Victoria Beckham says she and David are ‘much stronger together’ as she finally addresses divorce rumours

Victoria and David Beckham are ‘stronger together,’ says the family matriarch in her first family cover for British Vogue.

The former Spice Girl said: ‘We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals. Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It’s all about the family unit.

‘We are much stronger – the six of us – than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.’

Nicki Minaj tells Ellen she wanted to punch Travis Scott in his face over album fracas

The singer said, ‘I felt like I wanted to punch him‘ when she could not crack the top spot on the chart in her first week of release.