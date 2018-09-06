The Big 5: Buhari solicits China’s support for Mambilla project, Saraki’s Presidential ambition a huge joke – APC | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday solicited support from China to build the 3050 Megawatts Mambila hydroelectric power project in Taraba.

According to a statement by Media aide to the President, Garba Shehu, Buhari who made the request during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, is seeking to fund the project with concessionary loans from China as any alternative funding arrangement will adversely impact the project’s viability.

‘‘We have been informed that our submission on this project is undergoing assessment by the relevant Chinese agencies. We hope with your kind intervention, this assessment will be expedited,” President Buhari said.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Wednesday said the aspiration of Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki to become Nigeria’s President is a huge joke.

According to a statement signed by the party’s acting spokesman, Yekini Nabena, “By virtue of Saraki’s antecedents, he is an abysmal failure and is totally incompetent to offer himself as a candidate for leadership of Nigeria,” adding that he has nothing to show for his years as Governor of Kwara and President of the Senate.

“Saraki’s presidential aspiration is a huge joke and should not be taken seriously,” the statement added.

Media Adviser to the Senate President, Yusuf Olaniyonu Wednesday, reacted to the statements by the acting spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) about his principal’s presidential aspiration, saying the Senate president would not be distracted “by the antics of an upstart who lives in Abuja.”

Expressing amazement at what the business of the APC is with an aspirant of another party, he challenged the party and his spokesman to a public debate on all the issues raised “and the ones they may wish to even concoct,” on any independent TV station of his choice.

“The truth is APC is scared stiff of the possibility of a Saraki candidacy. Fortunately, they have no role in deciding that,” the statement added.

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has said that the defection of politicians from one party to another would not shield them from prosecution by the anti-graft agency.

Magu who disclosed this on Wednesday at a parley with editors in Lagos, said there is no hiding place for such politicians in the fight against corruption by EFCC, adding that he had never received any instruction from the Presidency or the All Progressives Congress (APC), to stop any investigation.

“It is only the courts that have the powers to decide on whether to exonerate or convict any indicted politician,” Magu insisted.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared forty-eight candidates from various political parties to contest in the September 22 Osun governorship election.

This is according to the final list of candidates released by the commission on August 16 and signed by its Acting Secretary, Okechukwu Ndeche.

The list includes the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Deputy Governor Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), as well as the former Secretary to the State Government and Action Democratic Party (ADP) candidate, Adeoti Olalekan.

And stories from around the world:

Many senior officials in President Donald Trump’s administration have been working from within to frustrate parts of his agenda to protect the country from his worst impulses, an anonymous Trump official wrote in a column published by the New York Times on Wednesday.

A powerful 6.6-magnitude quake rocked the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido Thursday, killing at least eight people, collapsing homes, and triggering landslides that left dozens missing. (AFP)

Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey has told US lawmakers the company’s algorithms have not always been “impartial”.

He said the platform “unfairly” reduced the visibility of 600,000 accounts, including some members of Congress. (BBC)

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un wants to realize denuclearization during U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term – giving a timeline for the first time – and has agreed to a third summit with his South Korean counterpart, Seoul officials said. (Reuters)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused US President Donald Trump of planning to “abuse” the presidency of the UN Security Council to criticise Tehran, Washington’s political nemesis. (Al Jazeera)