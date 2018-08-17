Entertainment Roundup: ‘Queen of Soul,’ Aretha Franklin passes on; Blackface sues Wizkid, Banky W over copyright infringement | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today:

Music icon and legendary singer, Aretha Franklin (76), on Thursday passed away at her Detroit home, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

“Queen of Soul” as she is fondly called, for her history-making career that spanned six decades, had hits from soul and R&B, to gospel and pop, earning her eighteen grammy awards.

“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Aretha Louise Franklin, the Queen of Soul,”

“We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds,” a statement by her family said.

The family also thanked fans around the world for their “incredible outpouring of love” since it first emerged earlier this week that she was gravely ill.

Nigerian Singer, Duncan Mighty was on Thursday the talk of the internet following his attempt to bow for Davido in appreciation to the BET award winner, for featuring him on a song.

Wene Mighty who was visibly excited in the video posted on his Instagram page, expressed gratitude to the DMW boss for the honor of coming to shoot the video of a project he described as the biggest potential non-oil investment of the oil rich Niger Delta region, in Port Harcourt with his private jet and his lover, Chioma.

The video is directed by Clarence Peters.