Entertainment Roundup: ‘Queen of Soul,’ Aretha Franklin passes on; Blackface sues Wizkid, Banky W over copyright infringement | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today:
Music icon and legendary singer, Aretha Franklin (76), on Thursday passed away at her Detroit home, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
“Queen of Soul” as she is fondly called, for her history-making career that spanned six decades, had hits from soul and R&B, to gospel and pop, earning her eighteen grammy awards.
“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Aretha Louise Franklin, the Queen of Soul,”
“We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds,” a statement by her family said.
The family also thanked fans around the world for their “incredible outpouring of love” since it first emerged earlier this week that she was gravely ill.
Nigerian Singer, Duncan Mighty was on Thursday the talk of the internet following his attempt to bow for Davido in appreciation to the BET award winner, for featuring him on a song.
Wene Mighty who was visibly excited in the video posted on his Instagram page, expressed gratitude to the DMW boss for the honor of coming to shoot the video of a project he described as the biggest potential non-oil investment of the oil rich Niger Delta region, in Port Harcourt with his private jet and his lover, Chioma.
BREAKING NEWS! HISTORY IS BEEN MADE AS DUNCAN MIGHTY COLLABORATES WITH NIGERIAN INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED MUSICIAN @davidoofficial OBO & PERRUZI IN A MUSIC PROJECT THAT WILL OPEN UP THE ENTIRE NIGER DELTA REGION AND SET THE PACE FOR AN UNPRECEDENTED GROWTH OF THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY WHICH WILL BE THE BIGGEST POTENTIAL NON OIL INVESTMENT OF THE NIGER DELTA REGION. THE VIDEO WILL BE SHOT BY CLARENCE PETERS RIGHT HERE IN PORTHARCOURT TODAY..CHAI OBO U CAME VISITING ME WITH UR PRIVATE JET AND CHIOMA UR LOVER GOD BLESS U FOR THIS HONOR. Costume RIVERS ATIRE SHOOT STARTS 11am …. #mrlovalova #duncanmighty #starboy #celebrityengineer #phmosttraveled #werisebyliftingothers #phtotheworld…. #mrlovalova #duncanmighty #starboy #celebrityengineer #phmosttraveled #werisebyliftingothers #phtotheworld
The video is directed by Clarence Peters.
Nigerian Singer and member of defunct music group – PlantashunBoyz, Blackface has filed a lawsuit demanding N100m against singers, Banky W and Wizkid for a copyright infringement on his work.
The singer who made the announcement on his Instagram account, also shared a clip of Wizkid’s “Slow Whine” off his Superstar album which he claimed was a reproduction of his work, “Like the Way.”
I have remained quiet while my name has been dragged in the mud the past few years. Some of Nigeria's biggest artists have infringed on my copyrights but I always restricted myself to speaking out against this in the media. Maybe because I always felt that music is an art and not really a business where you bring in lawyers and all that.That's why I couldn't believe when I was sued for N50m by the same people who stole my intellectual property. I have nothing personal against Wizkid & Banky, in fact I can say I groove to both their music, but the fact is that they stole my song in 2011 and there's clear evidence to prove it. We'll allow the Court to decide.
