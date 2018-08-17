Here’s what we know about Adenike Adebayo’s upcoming web series “360 with Abby

Adenike Adebayo

Adenike Adebayo is many things, but you are most likely to find her on the YouTube-located vehicle The Screening Room, reviewing a movie or a television show and captivating viewers with her profoundly zany style. In 2017, she pivoted into filmmaking and out came the short film Tanwa, an Accelerate Filmmaker project which clinched a nomination in this year’s AMVCA for Best Short Film.

Currently, Adebayo’s Instagram bears the pulse of another project, a web show titled 360 with Abby. Co-produced by Moses Akerele (MTV Shuga Naija, and yet-to-be-released Judith Audu short Mirabel), 360 with Abby follows the story of an epileptic vlogger Abiona, who is caught between accepting love and fate or giving up entirely on love.

She however does not find this decision easy to make as she struggles through the shortcomings, stigmatisation and sadness that comes with her condition. Despite the love shown by her mother and best friend, and numerous attempts to move on from all that saddens her, Abby consistently meets a destiny she runs from on every path she takes to avoids it.

Adebayo had conceived 360 with Abby in 2015, wrote a scene but shelved it away until recently when she took the story to Akerele, who encouraged her. Together, 360 with Abby is slowly crystallising into Adebayo’s first web series. With a cast ensemble of Ariyike Dimples, Michael Ejoor, David B. Omobola Akinde and Olawande Adetula, the show shares a resonant universe with Tanwa as they both veer into health disorders like epilepsy and schizophrenia respectively.

While Tanwa didn’t impress critics, I’m looking forward to 360 with Abby. No release date has been announced yet.

