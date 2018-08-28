Here’s when Adenike Adebayo-Esho’s ‘360 with Abby’ will premiere

360 with Abby is Adenike Adebayo-Esho’s first attempt at television as a filmmaker, and will, frankly, determine if she’s better off as a film/television critic on YouTube. The upcoming webseries is in autobiographical proximity to Adenike’s life as a vlogger, and the trailer released last week reveals the main character Abiona (Ariyike Dimples) routinely vlogging, iCarly-like, and going on unpleasant dates.

Close to the end of the trailer, Abiona collapses and convulses. She’s epileptic and that scene alone reveals her life’s ugly aspects. Navigating her world as a young talented woman but with epilepsy comes with challenges and difficulties leaking into her existence. Will she find love? Will they stay if they find out she’s epileptic? Will her friends abandon her?

These are questions that 360 with Abby raises, in a time wherein mental health and its myriad related illnesses are now thrust into millennial conversations on social media. The impact of the show could be phenomenal. Written by Moses Akerele, 360 with Abby also stars Michael Ejoor, David B, Omobola Akinde and Olawande Adetula. Premiering August 30, subscribe to Adenike’s YouTube channel to catch the first episode.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo August 26, 2018

This is probably why you are addicted to the Africa Magic show ‘Ajoche’

The television shows on Africa Magic, I have noticed, inhabits a world of handsome characters gliding through fancy apartments, a ...

Bernard Dayo August 24, 2018

New Netflix documentary ‘City of Joy’ will focus on rape and gender-based violence in Congo

City of Joy is the latest Africa-focused documentary coming to foremost streaming service Netflix, and will highlight the abuse and ...

Bernard Dayo August 22, 2018

Emma Nyra is turning her new experience into motherhood with miniseries “Yummy Mummy Diaries”

Nearly two weeks after giving birth to twins, wherein labour was arduously stretched for 36 hours, Emma Nyra has released ...

Bernard Dayo August 21, 2018

See how Nigerians reacted on Twitter to the return of TStv

On Monday, TStv was relaunched into the cable market after going AWOL for a rather long time. Purported to be ...

Bernard Dayo August 20, 2018

Linda Ikeji’s Twitter suspension marks a change in Twitter’s enforcement of violation policies

Last week, the Twitter account of blogger Linda Ikeji was suspended. At the time of writing this piece, Ikeji’s account ...

Bernard Dayo August 17, 2018

How Nigerian celebrities became motivational speakers on social media

Social media, before troll toxicity and the poisonously paranoid atmosphere of fake news, was a fairly decent place. And on ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail