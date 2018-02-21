Entertainment Roundup: Rihanna gets birthday shout out from Chris Brown | Wizkid drops ‘soco’ | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Banky W announces restructuring of EME Records

Singer Banky W has announced the dissolution of Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) as a record label.

In an Instagram post, Banky W said the outfit has now been restructured to involve in marketing, advertising, public relations, branding, shooting of television commercials and documentaries.

He named DJ Xclusive, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru, and Adesua Etomi as the first set of clients of the company.

Wizkid drops his first single of the year

Starboy Wizkid has dropped his first single of 2018, “Soco”.

The song features new signee Terri, alongside Ceeza Milli and Spotless. It is produced by Northboi.

Listen:

Chris Brown sends birthday shout out Rihanna

Years after their messy break-up, Chris Brown wished his ex-girlfriend Rihanna a happy birthday.

The singer took to his Instagram page and wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @badgalriri.”

Their relationship ended years ago after Chris Brown physical assaulted the singer.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @badgalriri A post shared by 💔🌕💿SILVER AURA🔊 INDIGO CHILD (@chrisbrownofficial) on Feb 19, 2018 at 10:23pm PST

Blac Chyna’s ex-lover angry about leaked sex tape

Blac Chyna’s ex-boyfriend, Mechie has revealed that he was the unknown guy in the recently leaked sex tape.

While speaking to TMZ, the explicit video showing a naked Chyna performing oral sexwas shot back in July. He also revealed that he recorded it with Blac Chyna’s phone.