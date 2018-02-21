Entertainment Roundup: Rihanna gets birthday shout out from Chris Brown | Wizkid drops ‘soco’ | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.
Banky W announces restructuring of EME Records
Singer Banky W has announced the dissolution of Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) as a record label.
In an Instagram post, Banky W said the outfit has now been restructured to involve in marketing, advertising, public relations, branding, shooting of television commercials and documentaries.
He named DJ Xclusive, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru, and Adesua Etomi as the first set of clients of the company.
Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) was started by @captdemuren & I, way back in 2001/2002 – in my dorm room at my University in NY. The reason we used the word "Empire" was because Tunde and I were crazy enough to dream that we could build a company that would eventually become an Empire.. one that would serve as the launching pad for not only my career goals in music, movies and other interests… but one that would also serve as a stepping stone for other talents to become more successful and achieve their goals as well. We started the record label part of it right there in my room, which we relocated to Lagos around Vals day 2008 – and we thank God for guiding and crowning our efforts thus far; we've played our little part in helping discover/boost the careers of a number of talents in the Music business (some of your favourite Artists, Producers & Engineers..) and we are forever grateful for the opportunity to live out our dreams by giving others a platform to shine as well. In January of 2017, after 9 years of being in the Nigerian Music Industry, we decided it was time to quietly close the Record Label Arm of our business (Part 1.. pls read next post 😁)
Wizkid drops his first single of the year
Starboy Wizkid has dropped his first single of 2018, “Soco”.
The song features new signee Terri, alongside Ceeza Milli and Spotless. It is produced by Northboi.
Listen:
Chris Brown sends birthday shout out Rihanna
Years after their messy break-up, Chris Brown wished his ex-girlfriend Rihanna a happy birthday.
The singer took to his Instagram page and wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @badgalriri.”
Their relationship ended years ago after Chris Brown physical assaulted the singer.
Blac Chyna’s ex-lover angry about leaked sex tape
Blac Chyna’s ex-boyfriend, Mechie has revealed that he was the unknown guy in the recently leaked sex tape.
While speaking to TMZ, the explicit video showing a naked Chyna performing oral sexwas shot back in July. He also revealed that he recorded it with Blac Chyna’s phone.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter