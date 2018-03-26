Entertainment Roundup: Sauce Kid released from US prison | More stories

It’s another Monday and here are the biggest stories that made the rounds in entertainment while the weekend flew by.

Sauce kid released from US prison

Nigerian rapper, Babalola Falemi popularly known as Sauce kid has been released from US prison, after serving his time.

He was jailed for two years for aggravated identity theft. He allegedly stole $15,388 from the unsuspecting victims.

In video which surfaced on Instagram on Sunday, Saucekid was being welcomed by an unknown friend.

The video was captioned “My bro is back!! SINZU”.

Amber Rose and 21 Savage quit relationship

Amber Rose and rapper, 21 Savage have ended their relationship.

Rap-Up reports that Rose has confirmed the reports that she has broken up with the Atlanta rapper.

In an interview with “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” on REAL 92.3, the model confirmed the split.

“I love him, I really love him, and I miss him, I think about him every day,” she said.

“I can’t say that I’m single because, in my heart, I still love him. For me to say, I’m single means I want to go out and find something else like I’m ready to mingle, and I’m not. My heart is still with him, so hopefully, we can work it out. If we can’t, the love is still there. Hopefully, we’ll be able to be friends.”

Earlier this month, Amber Rose denied all the break-up rumours concerning her relationship with 21 Savage,calling them mere speculations.

Linda Ikeji gifts her sister N30m car

Popular Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji has bought a Mercedes Benz GLE for her sister Sandra Ikeji.

Her sister Laura Ikeji took to her Instagram page to make the revelation.