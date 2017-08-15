Entertainment Roundup: Taylor Swift wins assault trial against DJ; Stuntwoman dies on the set of Deadpool 2 | More stories

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on Entertainment Roundup this Tuesday morning.

Taylor Swift wins groping case against DJ

A 6-day groping trial has ended in favour of pop star, Taylor Swift.

After long hours of deliberation, the jury in the case ruled that former radio host and DJ, David Mueller who sued the singer for causing him to lose his job after she accused him of grabbing her, is guilty of assault and battery.

During the trial, Swift testified that “he stayed attached to my bare ass-cheek as I lurched away from him” while Mueller gave a conflicting account of the event that happened at a meet and greet in July 2013.

Swift has been awarded $1 in damages and in a statement after the trial, she said, “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

Kcee’s political ambition is “not a joke”

Limpopo singer, Kcee may not have so much to reveal about his intentions to run for Anambra governorship but he wants us to know “it’s not a joke”.

In an interview with Hip TV, Kcee who claims his campaign manager has asked him to refrain from making public statements said youth have to speak up and all they need to do is believe in themselves.

@iam_kcee SHARES MOTIVE BEHIND POLITICAL MOVE A post shared by HipTv (@officialhiptv) on Aug 14, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

Kcee made his intentions to run known weeks ago when he shared his campaign posters via Instagram.

Deadpool 2 stunt person dies on set

A female rider has been killed after a motorcycle stunt went wrong on the set of Deadpool 2.

TMZ reports that, “her bike crashed through the glass of a ground-floor studio inside Shaw Tower near Jack Poole Plaza.”

The rider has been identified as Joi ‘SJ’ Harris, a professional road racer and was appearing on the Deadpool 2 set for the first time as a stunt driver.

Shonda Rhimes is leaving ABC to Netflix and Chill

One of America’s biggest storyteller and showrunner, Shonda Rhimes responsible for some of the biggest television shows – Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder – is making a major move to online streaming service, Netflix.

Rhimes earned a multi-year deal with Netflix and she will be moving her production company, Shondaland over to function as a division of Netflix’s in-house studio.

Shonda Rhimes was with ABC studios for 15 years and her TGIT programming on the network will continue to run.