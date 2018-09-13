Entertainment Roundup: Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Odunlade Adekola, others nominated for NEA Awards 2018 | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Odunlade Adekola, others nominted for Nigerian Entertainment Awards 2018

The awards covers various sections of the entertainment industry, including, music, movies, comedy, and others.

Genevieve Nnaji speaks to CNN on her directorial debut ”Lion Heart”

Actress, Genevieve Nnaji appeared on CNN with Richard Quest where she spoke on her Netflix acquired film, ”Lionheart”.

Harvey Weintein’s alleged rape victim releases clip of him ‘groping her’ hours before attack

Disgraced movie producer, Harvey Weinstein was filmed ‘acting inappropriately’ with one of his victims, Melissa Thompson, on the night he allegedly raped her.

SkyNews released the video on Wednesday alongside an interview Melissa where she explains how Weinstein ‘put his hand under the table, up her dress’ before agreeing to meet her later to close a deal.

Kendall Jenner’s leaked nude shoot breaks the internet After posing for famed photographer Russell James for his upcoming Angels book, images of the 22-year-old were released prematurely. In one, she can be seeing riding on a horse completely nude, while in another she sprints along a beach. She’s also seen perched beside a tree, leaning on the trunk in the full frontal shot, and in another she frolics in the sea. According to TMZ, the images were ‘stolen’ from James and released without permission.