The Big 5: Ambode speaks on alleged rift with Tinubu, Oshiomhole’s psychological strain may have reached boiling point – Jonathan | More stories

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday, urged Nigerians not to allow those who looted the country’s commonwealth between 1999 and 2015 return to power.

He said, while submitting his form at the NEC Hall of the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, “Let me today appeal to party members not to be complacent but to prepare, strategise and win 2019 elections. We must not allow those who brought the country to its knees from 1999 to 2015 to come and take us back.”

Leaders of the NLC, TUC and ULC Wednesday, berated the Federal Government’s attitude towards the New Minimum Wage and allow the tripartite committee conclude its job to avoid industrial action.

The labour leaders, who are members of the Minimum Wage Committee at a joint news conference addressed in Lagos, gave the federal government 14 days to ensure that the committee conclude its work or be ready to face industrial action.

The ultimatum coincided with an assurance from the Federal Government on the new minimum wage.

Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode Wednesday downplayed reports of a rift between him and All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu over the former’s second-term bid.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Habib Aruna, in Lagos, faulted the reports saying, “I want you to know that there is no fight anywhere. The National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and my good self we are not in any fight, we are not in any controversy.”

A senatorial aspirant for Kogi West on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), William Toyin Akanle, has lamented that senators who had represented the zone in the last 12 years underdeveloped it.

He said, “This is the time to move forward; we have stagnated for too long. We have remained at the same spot for 12 years, we have to move forward, and forward shall we move.”

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has queried the psychological state of the national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

Jonathan was reacting to an allegation by Oshiomhole that vote-buying was started by the former president.

In a statement Wednesday, by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan said, “It appears that Mr Oshiomhole’s psychological strain may have reached boiling point.

“His recent flip-flops where he praised Governor Samuel Ortom and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso one day only to denounce them the very next day, is enough evidence of his fragile psychological state.”

Five people and a gunman were killed after in a shooting spree in Bakersfield, California on Wednesday.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said it “happened rather quickly” and that the shootings may have been related.

“Certainly there’s a connection,” Youngblood said. “You don’t randomly go to certain residence.”

The UK prime minister, Theresa May is to hold a special three-hour cabinet meeting to discuss preparations for a no-deal Brexit, BBC reports.

The government is also due to publish guidance on issues such as mobile phone roaming charges, driving licenses and passports in the event of the EU and the UK not reaching an agreement.

The Brexit secretary has said the UK will not pay its financial settlement to the EU in a no-deal scenario.

New data obtained by the New York Times reveals that 12,800 migrant children in the US are under federal detention as of this month, in contrast to the approximately 2,400 children in custody of May of last year; marking the highest record ever documented.

Officials in the potential path of a still fierce Hurricane Florence had a stern, clear message for people still in coastal towns, “you put your life at risk by staying,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said. “Don’t plan to leave once the winds and rains start.”

Cooper and his South Carolina counterpart, Henry McMaster, told the more than 1 million people who have been told to leave that if they don’t, they are on their own.

Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams in the 2018 U.S. Open final amid controversy but made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed what Williams told her down on the court, “she said, like, she was proud of me and that I should know that the crowd wasn’t booing at me.

“So I was really happy that she said that.”

“At the time, I did kind of think they were booing at me ’cause I couldn’t tell what was going on because it was just so loud in there, so it was a little bit stressful.”