Today’s Noisemakers: E-zrael Ani, Deji Aderogba, Reekado Banks and the comment about mosquitoes in Africa

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Samuel Akinlotan

Welldone Samuel Welldone.

If they ask you now you will say you have explicitly stated your opinion right?

Spelling without pronunciation…yimu.

2. Deji Aderogba

Such narcissism on Twitter…

We have hear, can we pass now?

3. Kate Henshaw

Lol! E reach that one? discom… what!?

4. E-zrael Ani

E ma da won loun.

Just like those that will take a picture of the sun and the cloud and will think they are Kelechi Amadi-Obi. Some will say… ‘such art‘.

See example:

View this post on Instagram

The beauty people fail to see. Shot: Matthew blaise.

A post shared by Matt 🌈 (@matthew.blaise) on

5.  Umeh

Smh rigorously!

But let’s hope we will get there and let’s do our part too. Good followership aids good leadership.

6. Favour Onyeoziri

Lol! Favour cannot even wait for the guy to finish tweeting.

But what is Mr Alabi tweeting sef?

We might not understand that tweet for the next 50 years!

7. Biyi

They have mosquitoes in their slums too but Nigeria has more slums I guess, so more mosquitoes.

8. Reekado Banks

Sir…welcome to society.

