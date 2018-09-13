Here are the actors nominated for the 2018 Nigerian Entertainment Awards

Every year, the Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) rolls out a nominations list that cuts across music, film, television, comedy, disc jockeying etc, with the sole purpose of celebrating and recognising the numerous contributions of entertainers to the African entertainment industry, while at the same time promoting the image and rich culture of Nigeria.

Reputably held in the United States, the NEA award body has considerably pulled its own weight in rewarding creatives, and the just-released noms seeks to continue in that tradition. Five categories are usually dedicated to film and TV. Winning her first Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for best actress in the movie Alter Ego, stalwart Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has bagged a nomination for the same movie, and she will battle it out with Adesua Etomi Wellington, Dakore Akande, Bimbo Ademoye, and Lilian Echelon in the category for Best Lead Role in Film (Female).

Co-AMVCA winner Odunlade Adekola has secured a nomination for his winning movie A Million Baby, in the competive company of Femi Adebayo, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Kalu Ikeagwu, Ali Nuhu and Adebyo Salami for Best Lead Role in Film (Male). Funke Akindele, Eniola Badmus, Koye Kekere-Ekun, Kunle Idowu, Lilian Esoro and Aborisade Motunrayo have all been nominated in the category for Best Lead Role in TV.

The NEA is scheduled to hold November 10, in Washington DC.