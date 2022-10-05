Ethiopia suspends Visa-on-Arrival for Nigerians and 41 other nationalities, two weeks after acquiring majority stake in Nigeria Air Project

The government of Ethiopia has suspended Visa on arrival for Nigerians, along with travelers from 41 other countries.

This comes barely two weeks after the country’s flag carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, acquired a 49 percent majority stake in the Nigeria Air project.

It would be recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Godwin Emiefele, had urged home governments of foreign airlines flying into Nigeria to reciprocate by granting equal landing opportunities to Nigerian airlines to such countries, as means of reducing the pressure for foreign exchange.

The Ethiopian government’s move has questioned the actual undertones of the partnership as well as Nigeria’s rule of reciprocity with regard to both countries’ Bilateral Air Services Agreement( BASA) as no reason has been given for this ban.

However, a circular obtained from Ethiopian Airlines titled “No More Visa on Arrival for Nigerian Citizens” stated that the country must obtain visas from the Ethiopian Embassy in Abuja before embarking on the trip.

The statement reads,” Please be informed that effective immediately, No More Visa on Arrival For Nigerian Citizens. Passengers are to obtain their Visa at the Ethiopian Embassy in Abuja before traveling.

“Please note that: Passengers transiting overnight in Addis Ababa are not affected by the ban. E.g. Passengers having a layover in Addis to travel the next morning to Zanzibar, Seychelles, Lusaka, Lilongwe, Harare, Cape Town, Etc are not affected by the ban and do not need a transit visa for their trips.

“Thank you for choosing Ethiopian Airlines.”