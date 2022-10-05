Ethiopia suspends Visa-on-Arrival for Nigerians and 41 other nationalities, two weeks after acquiring majority stake in Nigeria Air Project

The government of Ethiopia has suspended Visa on arrival for Nigerians, along with travelers from 41 other countries.

This comes barely two weeks after the country’s flag carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, acquired a 49 percent majority stake in the Nigeria Air project.

It would be recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Godwin Emiefele, had urged home governments of foreign airlines flying into Nigeria to reciprocate by granting equal landing opportunities to Nigerian airlines to such countries, as means of reducing the pressure for foreign exchange.

The Ethiopian government’s move has questioned the actual undertones of the partnership as well as Nigeria’s rule of reciprocity with regard to both countries’ Bilateral Air Services Agreement( BASA) as no reason has been given for this ban.

However, a circular obtained from Ethiopian Airlines titled “No More Visa on Arrival for Nigerian Citizens” stated that the country must obtain visas from the Ethiopian Embassy in Abuja before embarking on the trip.

The statement reads,” Please be informed that effective immediately, No More Visa on Arrival For Nigerian Citizens. Passengers are to obtain their Visa at the Ethiopian Embassy in Abuja before traveling.

“Please note that: Passengers transiting overnight in Addis Ababa are not affected by the ban. E.g. Passengers having a layover in Addis to travel the next morning to Zanzibar, Seychelles, Lusaka, Lilongwe, Harare, Cape Town, Etc are not affected by the ban and do not need a transit visa for their trips.

“Thank you for choosing Ethiopian Airlines.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija October 5, 2022

Delta State Government fires Media aide for making post supporting Peter Obi

Atare Awin, a media aide for the Delta State government, has been fired for publicly supporting Peter Obi, the Labour ...

YNaija October 4, 2022

FG files lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta over advertisements, demands N30 billion.

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has announced that it has launched a complaint in the Federal High Court ...

YNaija October 4, 2022

Obi is going nowhere. This your Obi movement is a joke – Asari Dokubo slams Obidients

Asari Dokubo, a former leader of Niger Delta insurgents, uploaded a video in which he exhibited AK-47 guns against “Obidients.” ...

YNaija September 29, 2022

2023 Elections: Tinubu absent as Obi, Atiku, other presidential candidates sign peace accord

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, was absent on Thursday when other presidential candidates signed ...

YNaija September 28, 2022

Obi-dients’ march at Lekki Toll Gate halted by court order

On Wednesday, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State ordered the Labour Party and its supporters not to assemble ...

YNaija September 26, 2022

National grid collapses again; Lagos and others in total blackout

The national grid has once again collapsed, resulting in blackouts in certain areas of the country. This is the seventh ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail