Failure to wear mask could land you in prison, Lagos Govt warns | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Failure to wear mask could land you in prison, Lagos Government warns residents

The Lagos State Government has warned residents that failure to wear a mask in public could land them in prison.

The state government said this in a tweet on Tuesday.

According to the government, failure to wear a mask in public contravenes the Lagos State Infectious Diseases (Prevention) Regulations or Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

“Did you know? Failure to wear a face mask in public or breach of any COVID-19 regulations, you can be prosecuted under the Lagos State Infectious Diseases (Prevention) Regulations or Criminal Laws of Lagos State and upon conviction liable to imprisonment up to one year,” the tweet read.

UK’s new COVID-19 variant found in Nigeria, scientists say

Scientists at the Redeemer’s University, Nigeria, say they have found the United Kingdom’s ‘lineage B.1.1.7,’ a mutant variant of the COVID-19 global pandemic, in Nigeria.

They reported that the ‘lineage B.1.1.7’ mutant variant of the coronavirus had been existing in Osun State since August 3, 2020, when they obtained the first sample.

They also reported the collection of another sample from the state in October, and it also showed the presence of this new variant.

FG orders workers from Grade Level 12 to stay at home

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, ordered civil servants from grade level 12 and below to stay at home for five weeks.

Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), made this known in a circular in Abuja.

“Following Mr President’s approval of recommendations of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, in the light of the second wave of the infection in Nigeria, officers on grade level 12 and below are hereby, directed to stay at home for a period of five weeks, effective from Wednesday Dec. 23 and await further directive, ” the HOS said.

Former Education Minister, Jerry Agada dies

Former Minister of State for Education and National President of Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Prof. Jerry Agada has died.

Agada died on Tuesday after a brief illness at the age of 68.

The late Agada was the Chairman of Benue State Civil Service Commission. He was said to have died early hours of Tuesday at a Makurdi hospital after being on admission for almost two weeks.

NCDC confirms 999 new COVID-19 cases

999 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



FCT-416

Lagos-324

Kaduna-68

Plateau-42

Kwara-32

Kano-24

Gombe-14

Sokoto-12

Yobe-12

Akwa Ibom-11

Bayelsa-10

Rivers-7

Bauchi-7

Ogun-6

Oyo-5

Edo-4

Taraba-4

Jigawa-1



79,789 confirmed

68,879 discharged

1,231 deaths pic.twitter.com/QguEe6Sqq1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 22, 2020