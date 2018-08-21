Falana hosts Adekunle Gold, Bovi and other celebrities at exclusive listening concert

Singer, Falana on Friday, 18th August 2018, hosted guests to an evening of musical bliss at an exclusive listening concert of her latest work and extended play (EP); ‘Chapter One’.

 

The event which was supported by ALARA and Belvedere was a huge success and a night to remember.

From the ornately decorated vintage Mercedes Benz owned by the legendary painter; Ben Enwonwu strategically placed at the entrance to the mood lights coupled with Falana’s powerful voice and mind-blowing music.

 

The genius sound of Falana is the perfect blend of the old and the new- high life guitar riffs, amazing harmonies, distinct afro rhythm and powerful refined vocals. Her music took audiences on a journey blending contemporary sounds and truly compelling lyrics that promises to resonate with audiences upon release.

 

In her true fashion of sticking to her African roots and promoting her love for her Nigerian heritage, the artiste donned two outfits; she and her band wore custom made outfits by Orange Culture whilst she ended her night in a Maki Oh piece from ALARA.

 

 

 

The colour red was seemingly the artiste’s choice of the night as both ‘homemade’ outfits were a fiery red which captivated the audience along with her statement shoes by Shekudo.

Guests in attendance included Tunde Folawiyo, Adekunle Gold, Steve Babaeko, Oscar Onyema, Bovi, Adesua Dozie, Ebi Williams, Mimi Onalaja, Inidima Okojie, Denola Grey, Rikki Stein, Tokini Peterside, Wavy The Creator, Odunsi the engine, Kaylah Oniwo amongst others.

See more lovely photos from the listening party below:

 

 

Credits:

Photography: Hugos media

Mercedes Benz: Edmund Olotu

Flowers: Kex Services Nigeria

