Federal Govt stops sale, registration of new SIM cards | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Federal Govt stops sale, registration of new SIM cards

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has suspended the sale or registration of a new subscriber identity module (SIM) cards by telecoms operators.

The reason for the development, which was at the instance of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ibrahim Pantami, is to enable the government audit the Subscribers Registration Database. In effect, no new subscriber can have access to the networks.

NCC Director of Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, said in a statement that the objective of the audit “is to verify and ensure compliance by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) with the set quality standards and requirements of SIM Card Registration as issued by the Federal Government”. Hence, “MNOs are hereby directed to immediately suspend the sale, registration and activation of new SIM cards until the audit exercise is concluded, and the government has conveyed the new direction.“

However, where it is necessary, an exemption may be granted in writing by the Commission following approval from the Federal Government.

Lagos to open Agege-Pen Cinema Bridge Feb 2021

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced that the Agege-Pen Cinema Bridge will be open to vehicular movement by February 2021.

Sanwo-Olu stated, during a visit to the project site on Wednesday, that the 1.7 kilometre-long bridge is at 90 per cent completion as all civil works had already been completed on the bridge.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu was quoted as saying, “We have just finished an inspection and a walk-through of the Agege Pen Cinema Bridge. The level of completion of the project is around 90 per cent. All the major brickwork has been done and we are left with two major deliverables, which include cleaning up the intersection and signalisation.”

Ghana president wins second term with 51.59%

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has won a second term beating long-time opponent John Mahama, the country’s electoral commission announced on Wednesday.

Akufo-Addo of the centre-right New Patriotic Party (NPP) received 6,730,413 or 51.59 percent of votes while Mahama of the centre-left National Democratic Congress (NDC) received 6,214,889 or 47.36 percent of votes, the commission’s chairperson Jean Adukwei Mensa said.

Mr. Eazi plans to sell shares of his streamed music

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, announced an experimental plan for his music fans and investors to buy shares in his songs.

Mr. Eazi disclosed this in a social media statement on Wednesday; adding that investors will own equity in his songs and earn income on streaming revenue.

“Gonna try an experiment on my next release where you guys the fans will be able to buy shares on My song! Meaning you will own an equity % on the song! As u stream & give me $, some goes back to You! I have consistently since 2016 been Top 5 most streamed African Artists & that’s 100% due to my fans!! I love you guys!! And it’s time to get you in on the equity side,” he said.

NCDC confirms 474 new COVID-19 cases

474 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



FCT-180

Lagos-134

Kebbi-45

Adamawa-26

Plateau-16

Enugu-14

Taraba-14

Gombe-12

Nasarawa-8

Yobe-8

Rivers-5

Ogun-5

Kwara-2

Ekiti-2

Sokoto-2

Osun-1



70,669 confirmed

65,242 discharged

1,184 deaths pic.twitter.com/0PJYG8VipU — NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 9, 2020