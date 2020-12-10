Hope-Fool | The Daily Vulnerable

By Guest Contributor

It wouldn’t be a good idea to jump out of a plane without a parachute and hope for a good result. Even if you take a parachute with you, it’s no good to you unless it was made and packed properly and you know how to use it.

This world (nature) works according to certain rules and those rules are consistent. It’s our job to learn them and adjust to them.

Hope doesn’t change the rules or provide a way around them.

Hope keeps us alive and makes us feel better, but it doesn’t make things happen on its own.

