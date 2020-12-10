National Population Commission: Why Nigeria can’t afford anything short of a credible population census

The National Population Commission (NPC) has estimated Nigeria’s current population at 206 million. The NPC Chairman, Nasir Kwarra Tuesday, disclosed during a press conference on the commencement of the next Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in Abuja that the figure is based on projections since the country has not conducted a national population census in the last fourteen years.   

Kwarra added that the EAD exercise is a preparatory exercise before the census and not the enumeration of persons living in the country.

This is coming two years after the commission estimated the country’s population at 198 million. And Nigerians have expressed their reservations about the accuracy of the projected figures. 

Inaccuracy in census data is a major challenge that needs to be tackled. As the NPC prepares for the next national population census, it must put measures in place to check the irregularities that marred past population census in the country.

Population census in Nigeria comes with several challenges that produce inaccurate and unacceptable results. The 2006 census and the ones before it, for instance, were fraught with controversies including the falsification of census data with over-bloated figures across states in the country for selfish reasons.

This is counter-productive to the socio-economic development of the country because when population census data is falsified; the actual number of the population and its demographic composition will remain unknown, and these are fundamental factors that aid effective developmental planning. The absence of effective developmental planning will, in turn, impact negatively on the welfare of the citizenry.

An accurate population census is not only helpful in determining the accurate population size; it also helps to forecast the developmental needs across the country for proper planning and execution and determines the size of the labour force as well as the number of people eligible to pay tax.

All of these helps the government to project revenue that can be generated from tax to finance government operations.

A government that cares about the welfare of its citizens and the socio-economic development of the country will do all in its power to conduct a fair and accurate population census for all it’s worth.

The importance of a fair and accurate population census cannot be overemphasized. The government must, therefore, strive to conduct a credible census for proper planning to ensure even development across the country.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor December 10, 2020

Logic and emotions: Is Lekan’s joke enough to end a two-year relationship?

Most relationships, as is common knowledge, has its ups and downs. There are those moments and instances that create the ...

Michael Isaac December 10, 2020

All you need to know about the Pastor Timi Adigun ‘sexual assault allegation’

2020 is that year. When our hearts have broken more times than imaginable upon hearing certain stories. From rape allegations ...

Uroupa Kiakubu December 10, 2020

Here’s why we need to stop addressing President Buhari as ‘Father of the Nation’

Nigeria practices a rather strange type of democracy that has deviated from true democratic principles. The Buhari administration, for instance, ...

Chinedu Okafor December 10, 2020

Maina follows in footsteps of NDDC’s Pondei, slumps in court

We are all, definitely, in pain – borrow your voice from Ayo Fayose. As the popular saying goes; “crime does ...

Chinedu Okafor December 10, 2020

Rare win for the Nigerian government as they succeed in cutting down data costs

To be Nigerian, and to survive in the country with all your marbles intact you need to be thick skinned, ...

Uroupa Kiakubu December 10, 2020

#EndSARS: Buhari’s concern is changing narratives by CNN and BBC not addressing insecurity

Reactions have trailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement about the CNN and BBC reportage of the #EndSARS protest. On Tuesday, December ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail