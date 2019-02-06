Feel the election season and watch Ayo Ayoola in ‘If I Am President’ premiering on AIT this Friday

Election season in Nigeria is in full force. On social media, it’s inescapable with political debates being shaped by dramas and controversies and Twitter newly installing a special emoji to enable Nigerians curate the upcoming elections in tweets. It’s somewhat exciting, even though we are still being presented with political megaliths like President Buhari and with a strong opposition in Atiku Abubakar, a party binary of PDP and APC that we have been locked in for years despite the emergence of a third party force.

Anyway, the political climate will only get intense and in sync with that, AIT will premiere Bright Wonder’s If I Am President on Friday at 10pm, a political movie which features Skinny Girl in Transit star Ayo Ayoola in a lead role. If I Am President premiered in November last year and Ayoola described the character he played as fearless: “I love so many things about the character. The character is dogged. He’s a goal getter. He’s fearless. You must be fearless to think of such position. To be president, you have to be fearless. Playing this role gave me a different level of respect for everyone who showed interest, who wants to be president because it’s not easy. There are so many things attached to it; your family, your life, your privacy goes, everything goes.”

Ayoola plays a young presidential candidate and the movie portrays the challenges and rigours associated with running for an office of that status. Also starring Joke Silva, Rahama Sadau, Bryan Okwara, Bimbo Manuel, Victor Decker, Rekiya Atta, Kayode Aiyegbusi and Ivie Okujaye, here’s the trailer below.