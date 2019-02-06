Article

NNPC to commence search for oil and gas in Benue – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will soon commence drilling for a deeper search for oil and gas in the Benue Trough.

According to Garba Shehu, a media aide to the president, Buhari who made the announcement on Wednesday while addressing traditional rulers at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Makurdi, Benue, said the development is the next step following the commencement of drilling in the Kolmani River area, located within Bauchi and Gombe States.

The President who narrated past efforts by him as Military Head of State to diversify the country’s sources of oil to strengthen its unity, promised that his administration will intensify efforts in this direction.

He also recalled that as Minister of Petroleum in the 70s, he had seen “very interesting seismic surveys” that promised oil and gas from the Chad Basin through the Benue Trough down to the Delta region. He said for mostly commercial reasons, investment was directed to the Niger Delta given the promise of quicker results.

The statement read that President Buhari also welcomed the observation by the Tor Tiv, HRM, Prof. James Ayatse, that peace had been restored to the State following the spike, sometimes back in farmers and herders’ clashes as well as the fact the President had so far conducted a decent and a peaceful campaign, while promising to look at requests for more roads, bridges and tertiary institutions made by the royal father.

