FEMA grants disaster loans for Hurricane Harvey victims

US Federal officials have granted Texas’ request for loans purported at helping local municipalities maintain regular undertakings and budgets as communities continue to salvage the remains of Hurricane Harvey, according to The Hill.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced approval for the loans from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) late Monday, dubbing the move as “critical” for cities in Texas still battling intense flooding and damage.

Abbott said in a statement, “These loans are critical to providing cities with the resources and flexibility to recover while still providing important services to the Texans in their communities”.

Abbott had earlier sent a letter to FEMA soliciting for the agency’s help in providing a loan program be activated for eligible communities in his state.

The Texas governor in addition to Houston and other affected counties also added seven counties including Austin to a federal disaster declaration granted by FEMA, making a total of 43 counties receiving federal assistance in the state.

Meanwhile, the House is scheduled upon resumption to vote on Wednesday on a larger disaster relief package for the hurricane victims.