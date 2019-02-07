Article

Foremost Digital Marketing Agency DottsMediaHouse (DMH) unveils the first-ever Influencer Marketing Report in Nigeria

Nigerian leading digital agency, Dotts Media House has released the first ever Influencer Marketing Report in Nigeria. The maiden edition of the report, which gives a detailed overview of Nigeria’s social media landscape with a comprehensive data analysis and facts about influencer marketing with focus on perceptions, trends, challenges, misconceptions, and projections within the industry will continuously explore industry trends and genuine data analysis for a yearly report.

With over 500 respondents and a combined effort and contribution of relevant stakeholders in the industry, who represent brands/agencies, CEOs, content consumers, content creators, social media influencers and marketing professionals, the major goal of the Influencer marketing report is to put the Nigerian social media landscape on the global map with the objective to majorly express the state of this form of marketing in Nigeria.

L-R Steve Babaeko, COE X3M Group, Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr, CEO, Dotts Media House, Tosin Ajibade, Founder Olorisupergal, and Ayeni Adekunle, CEO Black House Media at The Social Media week with their copies of the with their copies of the first-ever influencer marketing report in Nigeria

Speaking on the report at the social media week 2019, Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr (Founder/CEO, DottsMediaHouse) stated that the aim for The Nigeria Influencer Marketing Report is to serve as a reference material to brand managers / advertisers / social media enthusiasts and of course Influencers in any future industry analysis. “The research will help brands/advertisers understand the need to take influencers marketing as a serious part of their marketing plan, while also helping influencers themselves build a better career model, and push individuals who are fit to be influencers across the nation realise their potential”, Olanubi added.

DottsMediaHouse is a foremost digital marketing agency based in Lagos Nigeria, with specialization in delivering digital solutions to leading brands across Africa. Launched in 2014 with a vision to provide a platform that creates digital success stories through effective campaigns.

Visit www.nigeriaimreport.com to download The State of Influencer Marketing In Nigeria (2018 as a case study).

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

