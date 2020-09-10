Love letter to the Principal’s daughter, Sex talk in Church | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Biting more than you can chew can get you in trouble. The tongue knows this story too well.

2.

How can one tweet be both funny and appalling at the same time?

3.

For those who think they are important, food is ‘importanter’…

4.

Many of you have not thought about this till now… You’re welcome!

5.

Some ladies are on this table… but half the time, them boys are aware of this corruption.

6.

If you never did this to your parents, you’re either bagging the first position all the time in class or your parents didn’t just care enough to get you to this state.

7.

The most appropriate expression to this? – Hei God!!!

8.

600 years! Lord, 600 years!!

9.

When they say some people won’t make heaven, it’s not a joke! I mean, look at this!

10.

Flee as soon as possible.

 

 

