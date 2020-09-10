Love letter to the Principal’s daughter, Sex talk in Church | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.



Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Oya lets discuss this now!!! what took you to the principal office in secondary school🏬 ???😁😁 Me: I wrote a love letter to principal daughter😥💔 — Bako (@AABako3) September 10, 2020

Biting more than you can chew can get you in trouble. The tongue knows this story too well.

2.

Hustle now oo… no be say you go con dey look for how to kidnap my pikin for future.. Shishi I no go pay 🚶🏽‍♂️🚶🏽‍♂️. 😂😂. — 🌸Lollipop🌸 (@Beccabae3) September 10, 2020

How can one tweet be both funny and appalling at the same time?

3.

I can't imagine living a happy life without you been a part of it. I mean how can I live without food??. 🤔 — Abbati ➐ (@MUHVMMVD__) September 10, 2020

For those who think they are important, food is ‘importanter’…

4.

A wise man once said, if you're proposing to a girl with a diamond ring, make sure she's saying yes to you, not the diamond. — KOLA🐰 (@abdullahmajor) September 10, 2020

Many of you have not thought about this till now… You’re welcome!

5.

Convincing a guy you love him just for him to give you money is fraud. — Fresh Bread (@CynthiaTheBrand) September 10, 2020

Some ladies are on this table… but half the time, them boys are aware of this corruption.

6.

8 year old me going to bed hungry cos I'm pissed at my parents. https://t.co/D4EmDGLo73 — Deji_Badass🎖 (@Deji_ex) September 10, 2020

If you never did this to your parents, you’re either bagging the first position all the time in class or your parents didn’t just care enough to get you to this state.

7.

I hate when i accidentally know something that i shouldn’t know. — Tobi of Neptune #16Sept🎂 (@jokotoyetobi) September 10, 2020

The most appropriate expression to this? – Hei God!!!

8.

Your girlfriend posted Kings are born in July but you were born January 5😂😂 — Cʜɪᴇғ Dʀᴇᴀʏ😷👨‍💻 (@officialdreay) September 10, 2020

600 years! Lord, 600 years!!

9.

Me in church thinking about my Pastor’s sex life and the possible positions he tries while the pastor is preaching https://t.co/YD5F8ONiMc — Precious baby🦋 (@preshsantos) September 10, 2020

When they say some people won’t make heaven, it’s not a joke! I mean, look at this!

10.

Person wey wan teach me forex they ask if we get garri for house — Son of a Hunter🙃 (@odeyemi_yemi) September 10, 2020

Flee as soon as possible.