Former intelligence chief, James Clapper questions Trump’s fitness for office

by Adedotun Michael

Former director of National Intelligence, James Clapper Wednesday morning expressed his doubt over President Donald Trump’s fitness for office.

The former intelligence chief’s sentiments

While speaking to “CNN Tonight”, Clapper said, “I really question his ability to be — his fitness to be — in this office, and I also am beginning to wonder about his motivation for it.”

Clapper’s assertion came hours after President Trump delivered a speech in Phoenix, Arizona.

The former national intelligence boss found the President’s rally “downright scary and disturbing.

Clapper denounced Trump’s behavior as divisive and a display of complete intellectual, moral and ethical void.

“How much longer does the country have to, to borrow a phrase, endure this nightmare?” he lamented.

Referring to Trump’s Afghan strategy speech, Clapper said, “He should have quit while he was ahead after last night,” but again “I think the real Trump came through.”

Clapper’s worries

The former intelligence chief expressed his fears about the President’s access to the nuclear codes.

He said, “In a fit of pique he decides to do something about Kim Jong Un, there’s actually very little to stop him.

“The whole system is built to ensure rapid response if necessary. So there’s very little in the way of controls over exercising a nuclear option, which is pretty damn scary,” Clapper added.