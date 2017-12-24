Fuel scarcity: Governor Fayose is here with another Christmas gift for Ekiti people

Having promised to give 10,000 children Christmas dresses and ‘blessing’ tailors with sewing machines, the stomach infrastructure governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, has come up with an idea to reduce the fuel queues.

Taking to Twitter, as he has been doing for sometime now, the governor and intending President of Nigeria said he will be selling out 80 percent of the reserved fuel in the government house to residents in the state.

Isn’t he a saviour?

But before you commend the gesture, please do the maths.

