Show love, care and encourage one another as you celebrate Christmas | See PDP’s message to Nigerians

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to show love, care and encourage one another regardless of religious, ethnic and political inclinations, as they celebrate Christmas.

The PDP made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday in Abuja.

The party also urged Nigerians to use the period to pray for the prosperity and unity of the nation.

The opposition party also advised Nigerians not to despair because of the current harsh economic situation in the country.

It said that it was disheartening that Nigerians could not merrily celebrate the yuletide due to the biting economic hardship worsened by acute fuel shortage.

The PDP urged Nigerians to overcome the “sordid situation’’ by rallying around one another in true love as epitomised in the birth and teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ.

“Currently, many families are completely stranded; many more can no longer afford their basic needs.

“This Christmas season presents us very strong lessons in hope and our collective triumph over adverse situations as exemplified in the birth and teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ.

“We as a people must not also abandon ourselves.

“We must therefore rise above all divisive ethnic, religious and political considerations and make this season merry by helping and encouraging one another in love.

“The ugly situation we all confront today as a people must therefore serve as the catalyst for a prosperous tomorrow,’’ it said.