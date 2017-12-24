President Buhari, you have failed, we are tired of baseless promises

President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken on the lingering fuel scarcity that is becoming worse by the day, saying he “sympathises with all Nigerians”.

See the statement below:

Enough promises, the work should be done

Th number of promises and ‘remain calm’ statements since this fuel crisis can no longer be numbered.

From the FEC mandating Maikanti Baru and Ibe Kachikwu to clear the fuel queues, to the NNPC promising enough fuel, and Kachikwu saying fuel scarcity will in 48 hours, promises and revelation of plans cannot do the job or calm nerves – a visible solution will.

It is quite surprising that we say there is fuel scarcity, yet, black marketers sell at every corner in the country. Where are they getting it from?

Really, we are tired of promises and ‘we plan to’, we want to see the queues clearing off.

Besides, why is the Presidents reply coming days after the crisis and after former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s reaction?