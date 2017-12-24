The hilarious fuel scarcity video; The American embassy interview gone rogue | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the past week.

Check on it:

It’s the most frustrating time of the year

🎼🎶The Noel Christmas remake🎻

APC’s 2017 Words of the Year

Pot & Kettle

How to radicalize suffering

Mutants

…And the determined take it by force

Nigerian values

Corporate-Tribal wars

Bonus: Top 5 bants

Couldn’t resist

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Timi Dakolo and his yard people; the #MadeInNigeria pimped out ride | See our top 10 photos from last week

“Buhari is a big time failure” “Make we start campaign” | See our top 10 tweets about fuel scarcity

Fuel crisis should not stop Buhari’s documentary from being aired – Presidency