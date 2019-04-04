Funke Bucknor-Obruthe shares story of road to success in Event Planning industry on Binging with GameChangers Episode 4

On episode 4 of Binging with GameChangers, Funke Bucknor Obruthe, who is the founder and CEO of Zapphaire Events which is regarded as one of Africa’s leading event planning companies, talks to show host Seyi Banigbe, about her early beginnings and road to success.

Funke started her event planning company at a time when event planning was a non-existent industry in Nigeria and she has grown it from a three-man company to having over 40 full-time employees and over 200 contract staff. Going by the excellence of her work, Zapphaire Events is responsible for very many high-profile and regular events within and outside Nigeria. Funke is also the founder of Furtullah Concept & Design, a decor company which she started to fill a gap observed in the Nigerian events industry.

In 2016, Funke was recognized by the BBC as one of the World’s most outstanding women of 2016. She is truly an inspiration! Find out more about her amazing story when you watch this episode.

The corporate gamechanger on this episode is Chukwuma Nwanze, Executive Director, Finance and Strategy at Credit Direct Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant with an MBA, who never sat within the four walls of a University to become a graduate! Chukwuma started out from a young age working with the Government as a civil servant and from there moved to several other organizations to gain vast experience in financial control, retail banking and performance.

